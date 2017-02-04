List of Talent Names at This Week’s WWE Tryouts Including Another Former TNA Star, Photos of Odell Beckham’s Cousin

As we noted earlier this week, several names, including Odell Beckham’s cousin Terron Beckham, attended the WWE tryouts at the Performance Center this week. You can watch footage of tryout attendee Isaiah Stanback talking the move from the NFL to WWE in the video below.

According to Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens, in addition to former TNA star Lei’D Tapa, former TNA Knockout Barbi Hayden was also at the tryouts. Michael tweeted the names of 40 of the 42 recruits at the tryouts:

40 of the 42 names taking part in the WWE Tryout in Orlando, Florida this week. pic.twitter.com/iIQDo2Bcmk — Casey Michael (@badboicasey) February 4, 2017

Below are photos and video of Odell Beckham’s cousin Terron:

@CBSSports Terron Beckham with 44 reps at the BSN Combine, would have shattered the RB record at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/FV18TNL4fb — The Gridiron Crew (@Gridiron_Crew) February 26, 2016