List of Talent Names at This Week’s WWE Tryouts Including Another Former TNA Star, Photos of Odell Beckham’s Cousin

Nick Paglino
Photo Credit: Bill Pritchard

As we noted earlier this week, several names, including Odell Beckham’s cousin Terron Beckham, attended the WWE tryouts at the Performance Center this week. You can watch footage of tryout attendee Isaiah Stanback talking the move from the NFL to WWE in the video below.

According to Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens, in addition to former TNA star Lei’D Tapa, former TNA Knockout Barbi Hayden was also at the tryouts. Michael tweeted the names of 40 of the 42 recruits at the tryouts:

Below are photos and video of Odell Beckham’s cousin Terron:

… #wwe #wwetryouts #nxt has been completed …. on my way back home now and I feel accomplished in many ways. I had no idea what to expect and all I can say is … I WANT MORE!! Survived the workouts, did my Promo and all I got back was good feedback and even a few things I needed to work on was good feedback and the fact that I adapt fast. Being a natural born athlete helps … a lot … you cannot Deny it. But being a natural athlete and not relying on it and actually bust your ass … makes you even greater.. I look forward to the future and hopefully will receive my call to come back to Orlando Florida and start my wrestling journey.

A photo posted by Terron F. Beckham (@fbaftermath)

