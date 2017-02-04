Brock Lesnar Returns to the Ring Tonight, WWE Fans on The Undertaker’s Mania Opponent, Ric Flair Appears at Wing Bowl (Video)

WWE Fans on The Undertaker’s Mania Opponent

WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans, “Which Superstar do you most want to see step in the ring with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33?”

John Cena is currently leading the poll with 35 percent, AJ Styles has 26 percent, Goldberg has 15 percent, and Roman Reigns has 6 percent. Interestingly, Reigns is currently scheduled to face Undertaker at ‘Mania.

Brock Lesnar Returns to the Ring Tonight

Brock Lesnar will be competing at the WWE live event tonight at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City. Lesnar’s opponent has yet to be announced.

Ric Flair Appears at Wing Bowl

As seen in the video below, Ric Flair appeared at Wing Bowl 25 in Philadelphia to hype up the crowd: