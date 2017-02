TNA star Abyss recently spoke with The Post and below are some highlights: Most memorable storyline: “I would have to say the most memorable one I’ve done is the one I did with Hulk Hogan back in 2010, ’11 and ’12. The guy is, needless to say, a legend. So to do that angle and that storyline with him was really incredible.” Working for TNA since 2002: “I would like to think that I’m a very loyal person. I’ve always been loyal to the company; they’ve been very loyal back to me. So I think the reason I’ve never left is that I’ve always felt like it was home to me. I always felt like I had a good role, good position within the company. I’ve been a feature wrestler there for over a decade, and now I’m actually behind the scenes doing some producing and some of the writing.” Origin of “Abyss” name: “A mentor of mine came up with it — Dirty Dutch Mantel — an old time wrestler. When I went to Puerto Rico, he gave me the name. When I first heard it I thought, ‘I don’t know if I like it,’ but it certainly grew on me fast. It was the best career change I ever made going from Prince Justice to Abyss.”