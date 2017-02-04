This Monday, February 6th Insane Championship Wrestling presents the 6th Annual Square Go event at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT. The event takes place on Feb 5th, 2017, and FITE streams the show on Feb 6th, 2017.

The show will be headlined by WWE UK talents Trent Seven and Wolfgang facing each other for the ICW Title. Also set to appear is Drew Galloway, Grado, Rampage Brown, Jack Jester, Joe Hendry, Davey Boy, DCT, Kenny Williams and Stevie Boy, with many more still to be announced.

To stream the event, download the FITE app free from iTunes and Google Play at this link.

In related news, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross hyped the event in the following video, and also revealed his pick of the week, which is the upcoming Alberto El Patron vs Kurt Angle match: