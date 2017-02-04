Whoever is running the social media accounts over at Wendy’s, the American fast food chain, is quite obviously a pro wrestling fan. And we’ve included a few of their hilarious wrestling-themed tweets here on Wrestlezone in the past. WWE fans may recall that the wrestling-Wendy’s relationship goes back years, and at one point John Cena made fun of then-Nexus member Heath Slater, saying he looked like the “chick from Wendy’s”.

Featured below are a few of the best tweets from the burger icon, on the Royal Rumble, the Broken Hardyz in TNA, and even an old WCW inspired joke about a “Baconator on a pole”.

@falloutmackem Anything would have been better tbh — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 3, 2017

@Agent33140 The Titus Brand is looking to surprise everyone. URAH — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 26, 2017

You couldn’t be more dead to me. https://t.co/8FGTUvJffP — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) January 27, 2017

@CaptainSlyian First we must delete the frozen beef patties from obsolete restaurants. pic.twitter.com/ZTjmKqcGki — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 8, 2017