Whoever is running the social media accounts over at Wendy’s, the American fast food chain, is quite obviously a pro wrestling fan. And we’ve included a few of their hilarious wrestling-themed tweets here on Wrestlezone in the past. WWE fans may recall that the wrestling-Wendy’s relationship goes back years, and at one point John Cena made fun of then-Nexus member Heath Slater, saying he looked like the “chick from Wendy’s”.
Featured below are a few of the best tweets from the burger icon, on the Royal Rumble, the Broken Hardyz in TNA, and even an old WCW inspired joke about a “Baconator on a pole”.
