The following are results from Friday’s Ring of Honor “Undisputed Legacy” live event in San Antonio, Texas. They also have a show in Dallas, Texas on Saturday evening, and return to Pittsburgh next weekend for a television taping that will kick off the 2017 Top Prospects Tournament.

(1) Jonathan Gresham def. Will Ferrara

(2) Tempura Boyz def. The Addiction. Adam Cole came out during the match and caused a distraction, allowing the Boyz to pick up the win.

(3) ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship

The Kingdom (c) def. War Machine & Jax Dane. There was a bit of a scuffle between War Machine and Dane after the match, the later being upset at Rowe for getting pinned.

(4) Dalton Castle def. Jay Lethal and Bobby Fish in a triple threat match. Lethal actually took the pin.

(5) BJ Whitmer def. The Romantic Touch

(6) Keith Lee & Shane Taylor vs. The Briscoes ended in a no-contest. The referee got taken out. Mark Briscoe put Lee through a table on the outside while Jay Briscoe gave Taylor the Jay Driller in the ring.

(7) Cody Rhodes def. Donovan Dijak

(8) Adam Cole, Hangman Page & The Young Bucks def. Motor City Machine Guns, Lio Rush & Jay White in an 8-man tag team match.