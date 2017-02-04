Asuka has officially surpassed Paige as the longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in history, currently sitting at 310 days. WWE recognized this accomplishment over a month ago, due to Paige’s inaugural win being taped at Full Sail University several weeks before it actually aired. While they recognize her reign as lasting 274 days, by the standards of virtually every other title in pro wrestling (which does not take tape delay into account), she was physically in possession of the belt for 308 days. What’s more, Asuka is actually the longest reigning singles champion in NXT history, either male or female, having surpassed Finn Balor’s record of 292 days in January. If she manages to hold onto the belt until March 31st – which is probable given that would be one day before NXT Takeover: Orlando – she will pass The Ascension to become the longest reigning champion of any kind in the promotion’s history. The 35-year-old Japanese sensation, known as “Kana” prior to signing with WWE, has certainly been a fighting champion since winning the gold at NXT Takeover: Dallas back in April 2016. The list of challengers (including live events) that have risen up and fallen include: Peyton Royce, Nikki Cross, Billie Kay, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Mickie James, Mandy Rose, Daria Barenato, Thea Trinidad, Aliyah, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Eva Marie. Officially, Asuka remains undefeated in WWE. Her has only two “losses” on her record, both at live events, in a four-way match where she was not part of the decision, and in a battle royal.