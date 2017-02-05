Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Tonight

Episode 298 of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood will air tonight via the FITE App, and it begins at 7pm EST. The event is free to stream, and you can download the FITE App free from iTunes and Google Play at this link.

New Legends with JBL Announced

WWE Network will be airing another episode of “Holy Foley” immediately after Raw Monday night.

Additionally, a new episode of “Legends with JBL”, featuring special guest and WWE Hall of Famer Stan “The Lariat” Hansen, will air on Tuesday at 3pm EST.

Ric Flair Has Super Bowl Commercial Banned

It looks like Ric Flair’s recent used card commercial will not air during the Super Bowl tonight, as Flair Tweeted the following noting the commercial was “banned”. You can watch the spot in the Tweet: