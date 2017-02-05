Reaction To Randy Orton Winning Rumble & Future Booking, Reality Of A Roman Reigns Heel Turn, Kurt Angles WWE Match Opponent

Randy Orton This second of four CSR videos is looking at Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble and what that means for the road to WrestleMania. Here’s some highlights: Brian Gulish: Hindsight 20/20, Randy Orton might have been the only choice. Corbin, Strowman are not ready. I picked Undertaker in WrestleRumble and seeing him and shape he’s in is not ready for a title match at WrestleMania. Orton and Bray Wyatt, it might be the only thing with Rollins not in Rumble and Balor not healthy. Justin LaBar: Orton is not the most exciting, but not the worst. We’re not going to truly be able to say if this was a good decision fro about another 60 days. IF we get to Mania and it’s Orton versus Wyatt and Wyatt looks they way he needs to and still walks out as Champion and we push the young start in Wyatt who we all feel isn’t fully utilized then it’s all good. If they derail and we don’t get that then we question all of this. The conversation continues looking at the entire situation and Josh Isenberg chimes in. See the video below: Roman Reigns CSR’s Justin LaBar has a new Q&A of Twitter questions posted on upgruv.com. One of which looks at Roman Reigns as a heel. Here’s an excerpt: Yes, the much talked about heel turn many feel is needed. If Roman Reigns was booked and labeled on the heel side of the fence, the crowd will still be split. Many who boo him now will become endeared to the new attitude of his and start to cheer him. The kids and woman who like him now will boo him for his new his attitude and subsequently his heel actions. At the end of the day, whether he’s a heel or a face he needs to be able to be himself. He’s a Samoan, when have you ever found a Samoan who can’t succeed in the wrestling business? It’s all there waiting for him. The athleticism is there. He’s learned from some of the best in recent years and has expanded his arsenal. He’s got a great look. If he’s put in a position, heel or face to just be himself then that’s the key. But I admit it might take a step back to ultimately move many steps forward. The key might be to let him get aggressive and be presented as a heel to eventually make him organically get loved and go back to being the babyface WWE wants him to be. In terms of new gear, he does need some and it could be well timed to update his look when if and when a turn happens. What bothers me with his ring gear is it covers up so much of him and the dude is in real good shape. This is entertainment. It’s a visual business. Showcase his great condition rather than dressing like he’s about to take part in a drug raid. CLICK HERE for more questions including who Kurt Angle would have a match against in WWE if he does and Vince McMahon on TV.