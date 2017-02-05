Kevin Owens Trashes Sami Zayn’s WWE Anniversary, The Rock Doing 7 Part Video Series with Rob Gronkowski (Videos), Kofi Kingston

kevin owens

Kevin Owens Trashes Sami Zayn’s WWE Anniversary

Sami Zayn noted on Twitter that he recently celebrated 4 years with WWE, and Kevin Owens was quick to rain on his parade:

The Rock Doing 7 Part Video Series with Rob Gronkowski

The Rock noted on Instagram he is doing a 7 part series with injured New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and you can check out some of the videos below:

If my brotha @gronk didn’t have back surgery 8 weeks ago, he would’ve played this Sunday for his Patriots and broke the GOAT Jerry Rice’s SUPER BOWL record (3 touchdown receptions). His prediction wasn’t “4 touchdowns”.. it was “Like 20 touchdowns”. Spoken like a real G. We had a good chat off camera about our back injuries and the hard work you gotta put in to recover. Like Gronk, when I was playing football, I had 3 herniated discs that eventually led to 2 disc ruptures – which is the equivalent of smashing 2 jelly donuts. Fun pain. This all happened my senior season at Miami and caused me to get passed up in the NFL Draft. Injuries happen. As does a guy named Warren Sapp beating me out my senior year for our defensive tackle spot. He went on to become an NFL Hall Of Famer and one of the greatest defensive players of all time. I went on to become some bald tattooed guy who smells like a sexy wolf. #RockOutWithYourGronkOut #Part2 #SuperBowl51 #BAYWATCH

Kofi Kingston

In the video below, Kofi Kingston takes on Mikaze in a Madden 17 Mouse Trap Challenge, and Kofi’s punishment for losing is he has to take a mouse trap to the fingers:

