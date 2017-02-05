Kevin Owens Trashes Sami Zayn’s WWE Anniversary, The Rock Doing 7 Part Video Series with Rob Gronkowski (Videos), Kofi Kingston

Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?
Kevin Owens Trashes Sami Zayn’s WWE Anniversary
Sami Zayn noted on Twitter that he recently celebrated 4 years with WWE, and Kevin Owens was quick to rain on his parade:
The Rock Doing 7 Part Video Series with Rob Gronkowski
The Rock noted on Instagram he is doing a 7 part series with injured New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and you can check out some of the videos below:
Kofi Kingston
In the video below, Kofi Kingston takes on Mikaze in a Madden 17 Mouse Trap Challenge, and Kofi’s punishment for losing is he has to take a mouse trap to the fingers: