Randy Orton on WrestleMania vs The Super Bowl: “Super Bowl Ain’t Got S**t on WrestleMania”

Nick Paglino
super bowl

Photo by Steve Haag / Gallo Images

Following his big Royal Rumble match win last Sunday night at WWE Royal Rumble, WWE star Randy Orton spoke with NBC Washington after an appearance at the Washington Auto Show.

During the interview, which you can check out in full at this link and in the video below, Orton discussed the importance of the young fans in the WWE Universe, as well as playing a “villain” on WWE TV.

Orton was also asked to compare the Super Bowl to WrestleMania, as both events are the two grandest stages in the NFL and WWE, respectively. On the comparison, Orton had the following to say:

“Wrestlemania is the Super Bowl of wrestling. Winning the Royal Rumble is getting into the Super Bowl of wrestling. Screw the Super Bowl, we’re talking about Wrestlemania. Super Bowl ain’t got s**t on Wrestlemania. Wrestlemania is the biggest show on earth, the greatest show on earth, and I feel like everyone knows that.”

Randy OrtonWrestleManiaWWEWWE Royal Rumble
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"