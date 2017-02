Hideo Itami Teases Return

Hideo Itami has been sidelined since October with a neck injury. He posted on twitter today “see you soon.” You can see that post below:

See you soon. @WWENXT — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) February 4, 2017

Booker T Talks About His Run For Houston Mayor

Booker T was interviewed by a news station in Houston to discuss his plan to run for mayor. You can watch the video below: