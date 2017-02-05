WWE Salt Lake City Live Event Results (2/4): Brock Lesnar In-Action, Street Fight Main Event, Triple Threat Tag Title Match, More (Photos & Video)

Nick Paglino
wwe salt lake city

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

WWE Salt Lake Live Event Result
2/4/17
Salt Lake City, Utah
Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

Enzo and Big Cass beat Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel beat The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil.

Braun Strowman destroyed Curtis Axel.

Brock Lesnar beat The Big Show. Paul Heyman was at ringside.

Neville beat Cedric Alexander to retain the Cruiserweight Title.

Bayley, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox beat Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat Cesaro/Sheamus and The New Day in a Triple Threat match to retain the Tag Team Titles.

Kevin Owens beat Sami Zayn to retain the Universal Title.

