Kevin Owens “Kills” Sami Zayn with Top Rope Suplex Through a Table (Video), Best WWE Instagram Pics, Sabu Praises Cena’s In-Ring Ability

Best WWE Instagram Pics

WWE.com has posted its 25 best Instagram photos of the week including shots of Becky Lynch, Peyton Royce, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Triple H, and Lana.

Sabu Praises John Cena’s In-Ring Ability

As noted, ECW legend Sabu recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and below is what Sabu had to say on Cena’s in-ring ability:

“I got a lot of flack before I wrestled Cena, but no flack afterward because he was good. A lot of guys mock him, but he’s a good worker. He probably could be ‘King of the Death Match’ if he wanted, but why would he? Why would he want to wrestle for a hundred dollars when he can wrestle for hundreds of thousands or millions? The highest paid ‘King of the Death Match’ was when I was offered $5,000. John Cena’s lowest match isn’t even five grand, so why would he wrestle in a ‘King of the Death Match’?”

Kevin Owens “Kills” Sami Zayn with Top Rope Suplex Through a Table

As noted, Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of last night’s WWE Raw live event in Salt Lake City, and the finish came when Kevin Owens “killed”, as he claims, Zayn with a top rope suplex through a table: