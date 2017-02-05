WWE Grand Forks Live Event Results (2/4): Triple Threat Title Match Main Event, Ziggler vs Crews, American Alpha Defends (Photos & Video)

WWE Grand Forks Live Event Results

2/4/17

Grand Forks, ND

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

Bray Wyatt beat Luke Harper.

American Alpha beat Heath Slater/Rhyno, The Ascension, Breezango, and The Usos to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Baron Corbin beat Kalisto. That led to Kalisto beating Curt Hawkins.

Alexa Bliss and Carmella beat Naomi and Natalya.

Mojo Rawley beat Aiden English.

Dolph Ziggler beat Apollo Crews.

Dean Ambrose beat AJ Styles and The Miz to retain his Intercontinental Title in a Triple Threat match.

