Backstage News on Why WWE Had Roman Reigns Enter the Rumble at #30 According to F4WOnline.com, one of the main reasons why Roman Reigns was in this year’s Royal Rumble match was to setup his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. As to why Reigns entered the match at #30, it’s being said WWE wanted Randy Orton’s Rumble win to get the biggest possible babyface reaction it could get, so they used Reigns in the #30 spot. WWE knew that having Reigns enter at #30, which is sometimes used for big Rumble surprise names or returns, would draw a lot of heat from the fans, which in turn would help Orton get a babyface reaction when he eventually won the match when he finally eliminated Reigns. Watch Asuka’s Hilarious Celebration After NXT Live Event Win As noted, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka teamed up with Tye Dillinger, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic at last night’s NXT Largo live event, and after Asuka and her team picked up the win, the following celebratory spot took place: #NXTLargo This Is Awesome! @WWEAsuka @WWEDillinger @WWEDozovic @TuckerKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/sLpoinILWr — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 5, 2017