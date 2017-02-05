AAW End of Innocence Results (2/4): Sami Zayn vs. Kongo Kong, Pentagon vs AR Fox; Details on AAW’s Next Show at 115 Bourbon Street

AAW ran their second show in Lasalle, IL this weekend headlined by the “Callihan Death Machine” Sami Callihan defending the world title against the monstrous Kongo Kong, and ACH defending the Heritage title against Trevor Lee.

AAW End of Innocence
February 4, 2017
Lasalle, IL 

(1) Arik Cannon def. David Starr, Stephen Wolf and Marion Fontaine in a four-way match.

(2) Mike Hartenbower def. Zikcy Dice

(3) Candice LeRae & Samantha Heights def. Jessicka Havok & Sienna

(4) Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett (The Bestiest in the World) def. Paco & Ace Perry

(5) DJ Zema Ion def. Krugar (fka Adam Rose)

(6) Zachary Wentz & Desmon Xavier def. Jake & Dave Crist (OI4K)

(7) AAW Heritage Championship
ACH (c) def. Trevor Lee to retain

(8) Brubaker, CJ Esparza & Brett Gakiya def. Kody Rice, Connor Braxton & Bucky

(9) Penta El OM (fka Pentagon Jr.) def. AR Fox

(10) AAW Heavyweight Championship
Sami Callihan (c) def. Kongo Kong to retain

AAW returns to 115 Bourbon Street on February 17th for The Art of War. Confirmed matches so far are as follows:

  • ACH vs. Matt Sydal for the Heritage title
  • El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Low Ki
  • The Best Friends vs. The Besties in the World
  • Abyss vs. Eddie Kingston

Sami Callihan, Rey Fenix, Jack Evans, Michael Elgin and Matt Riddle are also advertised to appear.

