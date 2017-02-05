Goldberg is now being advertised for his first post-WrestleMania appearances, as the former WWE and WCW world heavyweight champion will be taking part in three one-man shows in the United Kingdom. “You’re Next! An Evening with Goldberg” takes place in Glasgow on June 26th, Manchester on June 27th, and London on July 2nd.

Tickets will be available at InsideTheRopes.co.uk starting Friday, February 10th.

Goldberg’s WWE future remains in question. His dates with the company end at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, where he is expected to face the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar one final time. Given the popularity and success of his recent return to pro wrestling, it’s likely the door remains open for future dates to be added if both parties are interested and the right deal can be reached.