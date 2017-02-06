WWE Winnipeg Live Event Results (2/5): Dean Ambrose vs The Miz vs AJ Styles Headlines, Bray Wyatt vs Luke Harper, More

(1) American Alpha won a five-way tag team turmoil match to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The match also included The Usos, Fandango and Tyler Breeze, Heath Slater and Rhyno, and The Ascension.

(2) Naomi & Natalya def. Carmella & Alexa Bliss. I would guess Natalya was only working “babyface” because this is Canada and she’s over here. But she ended up bailing on Naomi for one of the hot tags anyways.

(3) Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English

(4) Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper. No Randy Orton.

(5) Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews

(6) Baron Corbin def. Kalisto

(7) Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins. This was your usual house show moment with the heel coming out and demanding a match against the guy who just worked a match. It lasted about 20 seconds.

(8) Dean Ambrose retained the Intercontinental Championships in a triple threat match against The Miz and AJ Styles. So no John Cena and no Randy Orton for this show, I guess.