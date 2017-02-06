There’s no doubt the Super Bowl is a culture phenomenon all across the United States, which is something the pro wrestling world knows a thing or two about. Featured below are some of the best tweets from wrestlers and personalities within the industry, reacting to Sunday night’s epic battle between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, as well as Lady Gaga’s halftime performance, and Tom Brady’s miracle comeback in the fourth quarter.

Seriously…how good is Tom Brady? He might be the Roman Reigns of the NFL world, but after winning as many Super Bowls as he has, and after performances like Sunday’s game, it’s hard not to respect the infamous quarterback.

Well, it’s not the first time my team has lost and it won’t be the last. It was a great game. Still proud of them Falcons. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 6, 2017

If I was booking the #PepsiHalftime I would have had @Madonna do a run in & sing w/ @ladygaga Generations of entertainment Great Show — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga doin all her own stunts. — Davey Vega (@DaveyVega85) February 6, 2017

Well Brady is the GREATEST of all time and I hate to say it #SuperBowl — Eddie Kingston (@KingstonImpact7) February 6, 2017

I have no words. #TomBrady is the greatest of all time. Unreal #SuperBowl #Patriots — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) February 6, 2017

I’d say it’s time for #TomBrady to ride off into the sunset. Doesn’t get any better than this. #SuperBowl — Charly Caruso (@CharlyCarusoWWE) February 6, 2017

Dear baby football Jesus just let the game end with a field goal. Just asking for a friend. #SuperBowl — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) February 6, 2017

It should have never happened but here we are. First OT game in #SuperBowl History. #WTFalcons — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) February 6, 2017

I am not a big supporter of celebs political opinions, including my own, U guys should make up ur own minds, BUT, WOW, Lady GaGa, best EVER! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) February 6, 2017

The best team won, plain and simple, it’s not over till it’s over!!

We will be back!! Congrats to all the Pats fans and Brady/Belichick — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) February 6, 2017

Business Picked Up in the best #SuperBowl game I’ve ever seen. @NFLonFOX — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady = Michael Jordan = Goat — Moose Moose Moose (@MooseNation69) February 6, 2017