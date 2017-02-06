Celebrate Black History Month With The New Day, Multiple Hidden Gems Being Added To The WWE Network

Celebrate Black History Month With The New Day The WWE Network has added or will be adding a new WWE Network Collection today called “The New Day: Feel The Positivity”. Below is the description of the collection: Celebrate Black History Month with the most entertaining trio in recent WWE history. Don?t you dare be sour! Sit back and enjoy the hilarious antics of The New Day. Remember when Big E ate a kazoo? Or, Kofi’s ‘old man’ shoes’. What about the group’s efforts to save the tables? The time machine. A gigantic box of Booty O’s. Francesca! All your favorite New Day moments are together in one place in this WWE Network Collection. Related: The New Day Talks Breaking the WWE Tag Team Title Record, Success of African-Americans in WWE in 2016, Rumors of Kenny Omega to WWE Multiple Hidden Gems Being Added To The WWE Network The WWE Network is also adding a variety of videos to their WWE Network Hidden Gems Collection today. The full list of new content can be found below: Dallas Wrestling 04/29/1952 – A Killer Challenge Killer Kowalski is faced with some deadly double duty when he takes on Mr. Moto and Duke Keomuka in a Handicap Match in the famous Dallas Sportatorium. Dallas Wrestling 11/08/1966 – Legends of Texas Rasslin’ In this rarely seen battle, Joe Blanchard teams with Cowboy Bob Ellis and Duke Keomuka to face Bob Geigel, Gary Hart, and Waldo Von Erich in the famous Dallas Sportatorium. WWWF 07/29/1970 – Bruno Battles a Caged Animal Within the hallowed grounds of Madison Square Garden, Bruno Sammartino takes on George ‘The Animal’ Steele in a Steel Cage Match. Championship Wrestling from Florida 06/15/1972 – A Moving Demonstration Strengthen your knowledge of wrestling maneuvers demonstrated by the likes of Danny Hodge, Harley Race, and other legends of the ring. Mid-South Wrestling 11/27/1975 – The Cowboy and a Texas Bronco Two western legends go head-to-head when ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts defends the North American Championship against Terry Funk. Stampede Wrestling 08/17/1979 – Inoki Faces The Lariat The legendary Antonio Inoki travels North of the Border to Stampede Wrestling to take on Stan ‘The Lariat’ Hansen. NWA Mid-Atlantic 11/22/1979 – Battle of The Nature Boys Witness a true wrestling rarity with the only known footage of ‘The Nature Boy’ Buddy Rogers taking on ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair. NWA Big Time Wrestling 06/07/1981 – Big Cat vs Modern Day Warrior In this classic confrontation, ‘The Big Cat’ Ernie Ladd goes one-on-one with ‘The Modern Day Warrior’ Kerry Von Erich. Mid-South Wrestling 09/01/1983 – The Size of a Giant Andre the Giant makes his way to Mid-South Wrestling, Bill Watts shows the fans the extraordinary size of ‘The Eighth Wonder of the World’. Global Wrestling Federation 01/06/1992 – Cruiserweight Pioneers Witness The Lighting Kid defend the GWF Light Heavyweight Championship against Jerry Lynn in an incredible 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match. Stu Hart 50th Anniversary Show 12/15/1995 – The Funks Make Bad Company The Funks look to bring some Texas Justice to Stampede Wrestling’s Showdown at the Corral in a battle against Brian Pillman and Bruce Hart. WCW 01/27/1999 – Festival De Lucha Konnan, Rey Mysterio, Hector Garza, and Silver King face a team led by Chris Jericho in a bout from WCW’s unaired pilot ‘Festival de Lucha’. Ultimate Pro Wrestling 04/25/2001 – An Ultimate Encounter Edge and Christian journey to Ultimate Pro Wrestling to take on the evolutionary duo known as Nova and Frankie Kazarian. OVW 07/28/2001 – The Beast Meets Leviathan Prior to Batista’s evolution into The Animal, Leviathan clashes with Brock Lesnar in this memorable battle from Ohio Valley Wrestling. FCW 02/05/2012 – Gold Before Justice Long before fighting for justice, the future members of The Shield battled each other for a shot at gold in this Triple Threat Match.