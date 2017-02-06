WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview. Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode.

As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw beginning tonight at 8pm EST so be sure to join us then!

On Goldberg addressing Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania challenge tonight:

Brock Lesnar has never been perceived as an underdog, but whenever he goes up against Goldberg, The Conqueror looks more like The Conquered. Unwilling to let his humiliations at the hands of the WCW icon go unanswered, The Beast Incarnate has thrown down the gauntlet for one final battle at this year’s WrestleMania. After Paul Heyman issued the challenge on behalf of his client, Goldberg tweeted that he will be at Raw tonight to give his answer. Will he agree to settle the score with Lesnar, once and for all?

On Seth Rollin’s injury status:

As a result of Samoa Joe’s shocking ambush on Raw, Seth Rollins reinjured his right knee and was not medically cleared to compete at WWE’s weekend Live Events. However, what does that mean for Monday Night Raw? One week after Triple H’s “Destroyer” unleashed on The Architect, we’ll learn the severity of Rollins’ injury. How long will he be out of action? Will Triple H address Rollins’ condition, which could very well put him on the shelf for his second straight WrestleMania?

WrestleZone Radio’s RAW Rebellion will be released later tonight. Be sure to subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes to get it as soon as it’s released.

You can listen to the full archives from WZ Radio in the embedded audio player below: