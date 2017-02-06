WWE Top 10 Announcer Beat Downs (Video), Top GFW Talent Guest Trains At WWE Performance Center

WWE Top 10 Announcer Beat Downs WWE has released the above video taking a look at the Top 10 Announcer Beat Downs in WWE history. Top GFW Talent Guest Trains At WWE Performance Center PWInsider.com is reporting that top Global Force Wrestling talent and former TNA Star Sonjay Dutt worked as a guest trainer last week at the training center. They go on to note that even tho Dutt is Jeff Jarrett’s right hand man for GFW he is not under any kind of contract preventing him from working with WWE. They also mention that Dutt was rumored to be taking over on ROH commentary last month when it became obvious that Steve Corino was leaving for WWE Related: Sonjay Dutt Talks Being an Asset to the WWE Cruiserweight Division