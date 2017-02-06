120 Sports Looks At Lesnar’s Challenge To Goldberg (Video), The Latest On Tajiri’s Injury & Return

120 Sports Looks At Lesnar’s Challenge To Goldberg

120 Sports has released the above video to their official YouTube channel featuring myself and fellow WrestleZone contributor Justin LaBar taking a look at Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania challenge to Goldberg.

The Latest On When Tajiri Will Be Cleared To Return

PWInsider.com is reporting that Yoshihiro Tajiri is backstage for RAW tonight in Oregon. They go on to mention that he has been cleared to return to the road and the Cruiserweight division.

