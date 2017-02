This third of four CSR videos kicks off with Josh Isenberg giving his NXT in 90. Then, Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen talk John Cena and has he won the respect of his critics? Here’s some highlights: Juice Springsteen: I was captivated. Coming off the Okada vs Omega match that everyone is going to try to compare it to. I put them in a different category but I think this match [Styles vs Cena] was better than that. Justin LaBar: When Cena won, I looked around at some of the same faces with a lot of pleasure were singing “John Cena sucks” and cheering Styles—but when he won they were either clapping, smiling, taking it in. Point being, not booing. No saying WWE sucks or this is BS which they might have done in past years. Juice Springsteen: John Cena has elevated his game. I’m one of those people. I would have stood there in the past and said yeah, same old. But the guys they’ve put him with, Owens and Styles, he’s been clicking with these kind of guys having great matches and making us forget they once shoved him down our throats which is what they are doing now with Reigns. Justin LaBar: These detractors who I feel Cena earned their respect, they are still gonna get joy out of paying a ticket to say Cena sucks but it’s part of the John Cena experience and whether they wanna show it or not they understand they are watching one of the greatest ever. For more of the conversation, check out the video below: