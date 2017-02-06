Eric Bischoff Announces Pt. 2 w/ Lex Luger This Wednesday; Talks About WWE’s Virtual Reality Ambitions



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and featured former WCW & WWE Superstar Lex Luger as his guest. Bischoff has since taken to Twitter to announce that Luger will be returning this week for a follow up interview. The two ended their conversation on the most recent episode just before Luger jumped to WCW: Very grateful for @GenuineLexLuger taking the time to be a part of #BischoffOnWrestling this week. Part 2 next week on iTunes, @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/6JAh2hqLzB — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) February 3, 2017 You can find some of Eric’s comments from the most recent episode of Bischoff On Wrestling regarding WWE Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson saying WWE VR is less than five years away transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: It’s just mind blowing. When that technology avails itself so that from a cost effective point of view you can produce a professional wrestling event it is absolutely going to change the world. It will change the viewing experience in a way that nothing else has. As far as her comment that it will be in the next five years? I’ll be shocked if somebody isn’t doing it in the next twenty-four months. Not necessarily the WWE. They aren’t going to make a big move like that on a grand scale this early on in the technological revolution of the product or the editing technique it would take to do it. I guarantee you that somebody is going to do it in the next 2-3 years and when they do the world is going to see it and it’s going to change professional wrestling in a way that nothing else has up to that point. Please cite WZ as the source if you use any of the above transcriptions. Thanks! Related: Lex Luger Talks To Eric Bischoff About His Wrestling TV Debut, The Origins Of The Name ‘Lex Luger’, More

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric talking about WWE Superstar Seth Rollins re-inuring his right knee just before WrestleMania. Eric also takes a moment to discuss a couple of the other top news stories of the week in his “Business of Pro Wrestling” segment including: Lucha Underground’s new distribution deal with Netflix

WWE Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson says WWE VR is less than five years away

WWE fans’ criticism that this year’s Royal Rumble didn’t have enough surprises

Bischoff on Wrestling’s brand new t-shirts

More… Eric then welcomes his guest for the week former WWE & WCW Superstar Lex Luger! During his appearance Lex speaks candidly to Eric about: His earliest memories of pro wrestling

His days playing college football

Being a bouncer and getting kicked out of college

His time in the Canadian Football League

Working with Ron Simmons and helping him get in to wrestling

How he was trained to wrestle

Immediately being thrown in main event positions with guys like Ric Flair

The origins of the Lex Luger name and where he was billed from

A rib nearly leading to Wahoo McDaniel beating him up

More… Eric then closes the show answering some fan questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: