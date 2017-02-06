New England Patriots Receiving Custom WWE Title, Clip of David Otunga on “Criminal Minds”, Details on New Legends with JBL Episode

Nick Paglino
new england patriots

(Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

Details on New Legends with JBL Episode

As noted, a new episode of “Legends with JBL” will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow at 3pm EST with special guest Stan Hansen. Below is the episode synopsis:

“WWE Hall of Famer, Stan Hansen discusses everything from breaking Bruno Sammartino’s neck, to his rivalry with Andre the Giant!”

New England Patriots Receiving Custom WWE Title

Following Super Bowl 51, Triple H noted he will be sending the New England Patriots a custom WWE Title:

Clip of David Otunga on “Criminal Minds”

As noted, WWE Smackdown announcer David Otunga will appear on the February 8th episode of Criminal Minds on CBS, and below is a clip:

bruno sammartinodavid otungalegends with jblstan hansenvideoWWEwwe network
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"