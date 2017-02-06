New England Patriots Receiving Custom WWE Title, Clip of David Otunga on “Criminal Minds”, Details on New Legends with JBL Episode

Details on New Legends with JBL Episode

As noted, a new episode of “Legends with JBL” will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow at 3pm EST with special guest Stan Hansen. Below is the episode synopsis:

“WWE Hall of Famer, Stan Hansen discusses everything from breaking Bruno Sammartino’s neck, to his rivalry with Andre the Giant!”

New England Patriots Receiving Custom WWE Title

Following Super Bowl 51, Triple H noted he will be sending the New England Patriots a custom WWE Title:

A never-say-quit team, a football dynasty, and an amazing #SB51.

Congrats @Patriots, this title is coming to New England!! pic.twitter.com/rRBV2bYxjF — Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017

Clip of David Otunga on “Criminal Minds”

As noted, WWE Smackdown announcer David Otunga will appear on the February 8th episode of Criminal Minds on CBS, and below is a clip: