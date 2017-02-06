As noted, Insane Championship Wrestling presents the 6th Annual Square Go event tonight at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT. The event takes place on Feb 5th, 2017, and FITE streams the show on Feb 6th, 2017.
The show will be headlined by WWE UK talents Trent Seven and Wolfgang facing each other for the ICW Title. Also set to appear is Drew Galloway, Grado, Rampage Brown, Jack Jester, Joe Hendry, Davey Boy, DCT, Kenny Williams and Stevie Boy, with many more still to be announced.
To stream the event, download the FITE app free from iTunes and Google Play at this link.
Drew Galloway recently spoke with SoCal Val, who will be on hand to cover the event.
