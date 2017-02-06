As noted, Insane Championship Wrestling presents the 6th Annual Square Go event tonight at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT. The event takes place on Feb 5th, 2017, and FITE streams the show on Feb 6th, 2017. The show will be headlined by WWE UK talents Trent Seven and Wolfgang facing each other for the ICW Title. Also set to appear is Drew Galloway, Grado, Rampage Brown, Jack Jester, Joe Hendry, Davey Boy, DCT, Kenny Williams and Stevie Boy, with many more still to be announced. To stream the event, download the FITE app free from iTunes and Google Play at this link. Drew Galloway recently spoke with SoCal Val, who will be on hand to cover the event. On the Square Go Match, which features 30 competitors, 5 weapons and one opportunity, Galloway had the following to say: Much like the Royal Rumble, it’s the same kind of format, with each individual coming down, at the same period, it’s two minute period between each person, except in ICW it will be a little different, a lot more insane if you like. And there will be 5 weapons in the there. And I’m hoping I get one of those weapons and not being one of the guys getting smacked those weapons. On if he would sign with New Japan and his relationship with TNA: Japan is somewhere, the one place I guess I still have yet to conquer. When I first started wrestling the climb was always start here, then go to the American indys, which had AJ, Joe, and Christopher Daniels were kind of the main guys. And then go to Japan, and then go to WWE. So when I was gone from WWE, I was thinking, Japan is the place to go. I spoke to a few friends, Jericho is one of the guys that said ‘you would fit in perfect there’, [William] Regal. A lot of people they’re my mentors. We tried to put the feelers out, and then the TNA opportunity came along. And I was told I would come in as Drew Galloway. And sure enough I went in and they stuck to their word and I’ve had a great relationship with TNA thus far. So depending on the how the future works out, obviously Japan is very much up there with things I have yet to conquer.