Watch The Rock’s Super Bowl Movie Trailers, Orton vs Cena Not Happening on WWE Smackdown?, Bella Twins Discuss Their New Brand (Video)

Orton vs Cena Not Happening on Smackdown?

WWE has sent out an email alert noting fans who purchased tickets to the WWE Smackdown Live tomorrow night that the main events will be John Cena vs. AJ Styles and The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz as the main events. John Cena vs Randy Orton was the previously announced main event, so it’s possible WWE has changed plans, or the Cena vs Styles bought will be a dark match.

Watch The Rock’s Super Bowl Movie Trailers

As seen during the Super Bowl last night, The Rock had two movie trailers run for “Baywatch” and “The Fate of the Furious” and you can watch them below:

Bella Twins Discuss Their New Brand

The following video features The Bella Twins explaining their new Birdiebee brand: