Post-WrestleMania NXT TV Tapings Announced, Cover Art Revealed for “WrestleMania Monday” DVD, Smackdown Added to WWE Network

Post-WrestleMania NXT TV Tapings Announced

WWE has announced NXT will hold a TV taping at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida on Wednesday, April 5th, which is the night after the post-WrestleMania 33 episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Smackdown Added to WWE Network

WWE Network has added over 150 hours of Smackdown to the OnDemand section, featuring every episode of the show from 2008 and 2009.

Cover Art Revealed for “WrestleMania Monday” DVD

Wrestling DVD Network has posted the following Tweet, revealing the cover art for the upcoming “WrestleMania Monday” DVD and Blu-ray being released on March 21st: