Update on Hulk Hogan’s WWE Return, Kurt Angle on TNA Losing Millions Trying to Tour Like WWE, New Day Watches the Super Bowl (Video)

Update on Hulk Hogan’s WWE Return

As noted, Hulk Hogan is expected to return to WWE at some point, following his firing from the company back in 2014 after racist remarks were leaked online. When asked on Twitter when Hogan might return to WWE, Dave Meltzer Tweeted the following:

Expect it sooner than later https://t.co/98AAq8GNSg — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 6, 2017

TNA on Losing Millions Trying to Tour with WWE

Soon-to-Be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with SiriusXM’s Busted Open and the show Tweeted the following quote from Kurt Angle on TNA losing millions after a failed attempt at live events touring:

.@RealKurtAngle on #TNA “Probably too many chefs in the kitchen. They decided to tour like #WWE well it didnt work. They lost millions.” — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 6, 2017

New Day Watches the Super Bowl

In the video below, Kofi Kingston, who is a New England Patriots fan, and Xavier Woods, who is an Atlanta Falcons fan, watch last night’s Super Bowl: