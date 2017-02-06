Is Seth Rollins Backstage at WWE Raw Tonight?, Watch Trent Seven vs Wolfgang for the ICW Title, Drew Galloway and More in 30 Man Match

Is Seth Rollins Backstage at WWE Raw Tonight?

As noted, WWE will be providing an update on Seth Rollins’ injury status tonight on Raw.

According to PWInsider.com, Rollins is not backstage for Raw tonight, and he flew back to Birmingham, Alabama, where he initially met with Dr. James Andrews, sometime in the past 24 hours.

