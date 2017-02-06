WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE RAW Results

In Ring Segment: Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon Foley starts off by welcoming the crowd to the signing of the hottest free agent ever. Foley turns to Stephanie and says, "that is how you wanted me to say it, right?" Foley adds that he isn't happy about this and he hopes Triple H is happy. Foley welcomes Samoa Joe to the ring. As Joe gets in the ring, he hugs Stephanie. Stephanie says she needs to give Joe a proper introduction. Stephanie goes full McMcMahon welcoming Joe. Stephaine ask Mick if he is upset because once again she had to do his job for him. Foley responds that he has been a fan of Joe's for a long time and has advocated to bring him to the WWE in the past. Foley just doesn't like how Joe went about getting his contract and the company he is choosing to keep. Joe gets in Foley's face and says it took him 18 years to be standing in this ring right now. Joe gets in Foley's face and says it took him 18 years to be standing in this ring right now. In the 18 years, Foley has claimed to be a fan it took one man to open the door for Joe. If loyalty to that man meant he had to come to the ring and put Seth Rollins on the shelf then so be it. Joe says he is putting the entire locker room on notice: he is going to come out here week after week and choke out your heroes. The destroyer has arrived and there is nothing you can do about it. Joe signs his contract. Roman Reigns' music hits and he slowly walks down the ramp. Reigns says Joe is out her talking real tough making a lot of threats. If Joe wants to make threats do it to Reigns face. Reigns is going to give Joe two choices: Joe can shut his mouth or Reigns will cave it in. Foley books Joe vs Reigns tonight.