Big Segment Announced to Open WWE Raw Tonight

In the following video, Mike Rome announces Samoa Joe will kickoff tonight’s WWE Raw to officially sign his Raw contract.

In addition to Joe appearing, WWE will offer an update on Seth Rollins’ injury status, and Goldberg will respond to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 33 match challenge. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will also defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Cesaro.

