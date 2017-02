This fourth and final video of the weekend episode features debate between Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. They start with Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar. Here’s some highlights: Josh Isenberg: Here’s my problem, this is the third time Brock Lesnar has been bested by Goldberg. Looks weaker and weaker each time. We saw on RAW a vulnerable and sulking Brock Lesnar. I’m usually one of the guys that says you need to keep developing a character. But when a character has been so good and powerful as Lesnar, don’t need to tweak it with vulnerable guy and his advocate complaining. it doesn’t make me think Goldberg is much stronger but Lesnar is much weaker. Justin LaBar: More I watch this infold, not my favorite thing but they are going with a formula that works and it’s the MMA formula. When we see someone on top of the mountain drastically lose, we then have an interest to see how they are going to react. We’re all wondering, is Brock Lesnar going to get punked on the WrestleMania stage or will he do it to Goldberg? The conversation then switches to if the match will and needs a title on the line? Finally, the debate ends with The Undertaker and his future starting with WrestleMania 33. See the full video below: