Goldberg Says He is in a “Foul Mood” Tonight, Enzo Amore and Big Cass Send a Message to Raw Tag Teams, Triple H on Rock ‘N Roll Express

Goldberg Says He is in a “Foul Mood” Tonight

Goldberg will be responding to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania challenge on Raw tonight, and Goldberg Tweeted the following:

In a foul mood after last night and no patience for “advocates” – if some punk out there wants to skip the line, he can be NEXT! #Raw — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 6, 2017

Triple H on Rock ‘N Roll Express

Triple H Tweeted the following in response to WWE announcing The Rock ‘N Roll Express as an inductee in this year’s Hall of Fame class:

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express are one of the greatest, most charismatic tag teams in our industry.

Welcome to the #WWEHOF! #TellEmHoot@WWEpic.twitter.com/hIAb3KOmKV — Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017

Enzo Amore and Big Cass Send a Message to Raw Tag Teams

Enzo Amore and Big Cass Tweeted the following on tonight’s WWE Raw Tag Team Title match: