Goldberg Says He is in a “Foul Mood” Tonight, Enzo Amore and Big Cass Send a Message to Raw Tag Teams, Triple H on Rock ‘N Roll Express

Nick Paglino
Goldberg will be responding to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania challenge on Raw tonight, and Goldberg Tweeted the following:

Triple H Tweeted the following in response to WWE announcing The Rock ‘N Roll Express as an inductee in this year’s Hall of Fame class:

Enzo Amore and Big Cass Tweeted the following on tonight’s WWE Raw Tag Team Title match:

So tonight #RAW comes at you live from Oregon…. & I gotta sit & watch Sheamus who looks like Fresh-Moz, & Cesaro, who got Pepperoni Nipples, take on Big Gal & Andy for the tag titles…. And so basically, today is the luckiest day of Big Gal & Andy’s life, cause neither one of those shmucks gotta put their titles on the line against #TheRealestGuysInTheRoom in Oregon tonight. I mean beating Cass & Zo!?!??? Beating us is the equivalent to making to Oregon in #TheOregonTrail…. Cause ain’t nobody who played #OregonTrail ever made it to Oregon. (Too many Oxen.. not enough yoke, guy at the general store runnin a muck, got wagon axles blowin out left & right, Joe broke his arm, cuppa hitch hikers jumpin on board wit the Cholera, cuppa people infected, lose an aunt… a fire in the wagon results in the loss of: 7 sets of clothing, your gun, 2 wagon wheels, and 19 pounds of food. Your eatin wild berries. Joe got snake bite. He gone. Judith just came down wit the Black Death, had to stop give her a brief funeral wit a tombstone epitaph in the middle of Missouri, lost a day. End up in Kansas wit a wagon: got a broke axel, all dead oxen, three bullets, & no gun. Just you and George who got yellow fever pushin the wagon to Oregon .) #AintNobodyNeverMadeItToOregon…. And s/o to anybody who ever came down with the Dysentery

