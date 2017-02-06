Injured WWE Star Returning To Smackdown Brand?, Gallows & Anderson Explain Their Winning Strategy To The ‘Nerds’

Tamina

For what it’s worth, WWE’s upcoming live event at Madison Square Garden in New York lists Tamina Snuka as competing on the event card in a tag team match.

The event card features Tamina teaming with Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Naomi against Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella, likely indicating she will return from injury as part of the Smackdown Women’s division. Tamina was sidelined due to a knee injury that required surgery, and was not selected in the 2016 WWE brand split draft.

PWInsider.com previously reported Tamina was expected to return to the RAW brand once cleared.

Related: Will Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar Have Title Involved, Reaction To Their Feud, Future of Undertaker

WWE RAW

The following video features RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson explaining their winning strategy after learning they will defend their titles against Cesaro and Sheamus tonight: