Kurt Angle Comments On Rock N Roll Express / HOF Induction, New Impact Wrestling Digital Lineup, Elimination Chamber Promo

WWE Elimination Chamber

The above video is the latest promo for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place this weekend at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling announced a new lineup for their digital exclusive shows:

A Day In The Life – Wednesdays

Around The Ring – Thursdays

Impact In :60 – Thursdays

My First Day – Saturdays

It was also noted that Impact In :60 will be available exclusively in the Impact Wrestling results section.

WWE Hall of Fame

Kurt Angle posted the following Tweet after WWE confirmed the Rock N Roll Express will be the next inductees into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class:

Congrats to the #rocknrollexpress for ur 2017 WWE HOF Induction. I’m very honored to be inducted along side of you. Well deserved! #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 7, 2017

