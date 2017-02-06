Kurt Angle Comments On Rock N Roll Express / HOF Induction, New Impact Wrestling Digital Lineup, Elimination Chamber Promo

WWE Elimination Chamber
The above video is the latest promo for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place this weekend at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling announced a new lineup for their digital exclusive shows:
A Day In The Life – Wednesdays
Around The Ring – Thursdays
Impact In :60 – Thursdays
My First Day – Saturdays
It was also noted that Impact In :60 will be available exclusively in the Impact Wrestling results section.
WWE Hall of Fame
Kurt Angle posted the following Tweet after WWE confirmed the Rock N Roll Express will be the next inductees into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class:
