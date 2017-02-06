Samoa Joe’s Debut RAW Match Announced For Tonight, Mick Foley Gets Help From Dee Snider

Samoa Joe

Mick Foley announced Samoa Joe will make his RAW debut tonight in a match against Roman Reigns.

Foley and Stephanie McMahon started the show by welcoming the ‘hottest free agent of the new era’, and Joe talked about putting Seth Rollins on the shelf. He talked about putting the locker room on notice, and said he will leave everyone laying in a path of destruction.

Reigns then came out and introduced himself, and before things got too heated, he announced the matchup.

