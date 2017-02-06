Women’s Title Match Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE RAW, Rusev In Action, More Matches Taped For Main Event

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: Card Subject to Change Podcast

WWE RAW

It was confirmed on tonight’s show that Bayley will get a rematch against Charlotte Flair for the Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE RAW.

It was noted that the match was confirmed due to Bayley pinning Charlotte on last week’s show. Next week WWE RAW will be in Las Vegas.

WWE Main Event

The following matches were taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event

Curtis Axel versus Bo Dallas

Rusev versus Sin Cara

