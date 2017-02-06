Braun Strowman’s WWE Fastlane Match Confirmed, Roman Reigns Interrupts Samoa Joe’s Contract Signing, WWE Hypes Cena vs Orton

WWE Fastlane After he defeated four opponents in a handicap match on RAW, Braun Strowman went looking for Mick Foley backstage after saying he was sick of not being challenged. Foley asked what more he could want, and Strowman said he wanted to face everyone, but Foley said he would give him a challenge in Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane. WWE Fastlane takes place on March 5th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Samoa Joe The following video features Roman Reigns interrupting Samoa Joe’s RAW contract signing. Mick Foley announced Joe will face Reigns in his debut match tonight. #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns wasn’t putting up with @SamoaJoe‘s threats to the #RAW locker room. #TheDestroyer pic.twitter.com/VrGJPB7saK — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017 WWE Smackdown Live The following video features a preview of tomorrow night’s match between John Cena and Randy Orton on WWE Smackdown Live: For the first time EVER on #SDLive, @WWE Champion @JohnCena goes one-on-one with @RandyOrton TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/dNtnlnPlT6 — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017