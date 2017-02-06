Kevin Owens To Defend WWE Universal Championship At WWE Fastlane, Did Goldberg Accept Brock Lesnar’s Wrestlemania 33 Challenge?

Goldberg will challenge Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane before moving on to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando. Chris Jericho proposed a title versus title match between himself and Owens, calling it the biggest main event in Wrestlemania history. Owens says it would be huge, but he’s not sure he could go through with fighting his best friend. Before he could continue, Goldberg came out and interrupted, talking about the challenge presented by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Goldberg says he isn’t one to turn down a challenge, so he accepts and will see Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando. Related: Braun Strowman’s WWE Fastlane Match Confirmed, Roman Reigns Interrupts Samoa Joe’s Contract Signing, WWE Hypes Cena vs Orton Owens says that’s a great choice, and it will make a great undercard match at ‘KO-Mania 2′, because Owens versus Jericho is the real main event. Owens says he’s the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion, and Goldberg says that’s because he’s never faced him yet. Goldberg challenged Owens for a match at WWE Fastlane, saying he doesn’t have a match for that show yet, but Jericho cuts him off and threatens to put him on the list. Goldberg takes the clipboard and signs the list himself, then Jericho gets pissed and says he can’t do that. Jericho gets in his face and says he never liked him, and if he wants a match, he’s got it, and accepts the match on Owens’ behalf. WWE Fastlane takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 5th 2017.