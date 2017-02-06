Seth Rollins Injury Update, Akira Tozawa Makes RAW Debut, WWE Elimination Chamber Stats & Facts

Seth Rollins

WWE announced they would provide an injury update on Seth Rollins tonight on RAW, replaying events from last week’s show and showing Rollins’ comments on Twitter.

It was noted on RAW that Rollins’ Wrestlemania 33 status is ‘in serious doubt’, but is still up in the air, which has been the unofficial word behind the scenes this week. Rollins is being evaluated in Birmingham, Alabama for a knee injury, confirmd to be a MCL tear that could keep him out up to eight weeks, which is close to Wrestlemania 33.

WWE RAW

WWE Cruiserweight Classic competitor and 205 Live star Akira Tozawa made his WWE RAW debut tonight, defeating Drew Gulak.

WWE Elimination Chamber

