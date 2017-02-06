Neville To Defend Title At WWE Fastlane, Rock N Roll Express HOF Announcement (Video), Identity Of Braun Strowman RAW Opponent

205 Live Austin Aries hosted an in-ring interview with Cruiserweight Champion Neville on RAW, and announced he would defend his title at WWE Fastlane against the winner of a Fatal 5 Way match. The match will take place on 205 Live tomorrow, and it will feature TJ Perkins, Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher and Tony Nese. Neville was asked if he was scared to face any of them, but he scoffed at that and said he’s going to make any of them take a knee. The competitors came to the ring and made their case for winning before Perkins punched Neville, and it erupted into a brawl, with Neville standing tall at the end. WWE RAW Braun Strowman competed in a four-on-one handicap match on WWE RAW tonight, and one of his opponents was Canadian independent star Michael Blais. It was previously announced that he has an upcoming tag match against Cody and Brandi Rhodes at Prairie Wrestling Alliance’s upcoming live event on February 19th: CALGARY Let’s. Do. This. 2-19-2017 Rhodes’ Family V @GodsGiftMRB @MsConnieFitz TIX/info https://t.co/yrYDz9ga13 pic.twitter.com/4CJDuRhwUW — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 1, 2017 Rock N Roll Express WWE aired the following video on RAW after confirming today’s news that the Rock N Roll Express will be the next inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame: Congratulations to the newest inductees into the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017… The #RockNRollExpress! #WWEHOF #RAW pic.twitter.com/yDRMKQNRCv — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017 What other legends should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Outside Interference presents five inductions that need to happen: