Emmalina’s RAW Return Confirmed, Another New Title Match Advertised For WWE Fastlane, ‘Festival Of Friendship’ On RAW In Las Vegas

According to local ads in the Milwaukee area, Sami Zayn versus Chris Jericho for the United States Championship is being advertised for WWE Fastlane. It was noted that Braun Strowman versus Roman Reigns was also featured in the spot aired; that match was confirmed on RAW earlier tonight, along with the Kevin Owens versus Goldberg match for the WWE Universal Championship.

Jericho successfully defended his United States Championship against Zayn on RAW tonight.

Festival Of Friendship

Chris Jericho proposed a celebration for next week’s episode of RAW, as he wants to host a ‘Festival of Friendship’ with Kevin Owens. Jericho proposed the party after he won his match against Sami Zayn tonight; RAW is live from Las Vegas next week.

Bayley will also challenge Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship on next week's show.









Emmalina

WWE aired a new Emmalina video tonight, and confirmed she will finally make her much hyped return / debut next week on RAW.