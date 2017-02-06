Bayley Remains Positive After RAW Loss, WWE Pays Tribute To Jackie Robinson, Robert Gibson Reacts To WWE HOF Announcement (Videos)

WWE RAW The above video is the latest episode of WWE RAW Fallout, featuring Bayley commenting on her loss to Nia Jax on RAW tonight. Bayley says she had Nia where she wanted tonight and was looking for a win, but she was cheated out of that win by Charlotte. She says Charlotte wants to make her miserable, but next week she will be standing over her as RAW Women’s Champion. Related: WWE RAW Results For 2/6 Jackie Robinson WWE aired the following video tribute to honor Jackie Robinson for Black History Month: WWE Hall Of Fame 1Wrestling.com editor / Is Wrestling Fixed? host Bill Apter posted the following quick reaction from Robert Gibson after WWE confirmed the Rock N Roll Express would be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class: