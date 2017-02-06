Brock Lesnar Shows Up After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air (Video), Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

Brock Lesnar

Despite not appearing on television tonight, Brock Lesnar was at tonight’s WWE RAW tapings in Portland, Oregon, and appeared in a dark segment after RAW went off the air.

According to fan reports, Lesnar came out with Paul Heyman and challenged anyone in the back to a fight, and he was answered by Big Show. Lesnar proceeded to attack him and hit him with a F-5; you can see photos and video of his appearance below:

BROCK LESNAR A video posted by Mike Garcia (@the_garce) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW featured Goldberg’s return, several matches confirmed for WWE Fastlane, Chris Jericho versus Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe’s in-ring debut on RAW. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below: