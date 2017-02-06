Updated WWE Fastlane Match Card, Jericho Puts Tom Brady On The List, Neville Incites The Cruiserweight Division (Videos)

The G.O.A.T.

The above video features Chris Jericho adding New England Patriots star Tom Brady to The List, stemming from Brady ‘stealing’ Jericho’s Greatest Of All Time nickname after the Patriots won Super Bowl 51 last night.

WWE Fastlane

Following tonight’s episode of RAW, the following matches have been confirmed for the WWE Fastlane PPV:

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens (c) versus Goldberg

Roman Reigns versus Braun Strowman

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) versus TBA

It was also reported that local advertisements in the Milwaukee area are advertising another championship match for Fastlane, but it has not been confirmed on WWE television yet.

WWE RAW

The following video features Neville’s in-ring interview on WWE RAW being interrupted by the 5 participants who will fight to get a title shot against him at WWE Fastlane.

Austin Aries announced a Fatal 5 Way match will take place on this week’s 205 Live featuring Tony Nese, Noam Dar, TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander and Jack Gallagher, and the winner moves on to challenge Neville at Fastlane on March 5th in Milwaukee:

