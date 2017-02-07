WWE Provides Update on Shinsuke Nakamura’s Injury Status, Update on Tajiri’s Return Status, Trailer for WWE 2k17 on Windows PC

Nick Paglino
shinsuke nakamura

Photo Credit: Tom Gibson // Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE NXT St. Augustine

Update on Tajiri’s Return Status

As noted, WWE 205 Live star Tajiri was backstage at this week’s WWE Raw and should be returning soon. PWInsider.com is reporting Tajiri is now medically cleared to return to the ring so it’s very possible he could appear on 205 Live tonight.

WWE Provides Update on Shinsuke Nakamura’s Injury Status

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura was kept off last week’s NXT TV tapings likely to sell his NXT Takeover San Antonio injury, and WWE Tweeted the following update:

Trailer for WWE 2k17 on Windows PC

Below is the official trailer for WWE 2k17 on Windows PC:

