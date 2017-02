Braun Strowman Tweets Reigns A Johnny Cash Lyric WWE Superstar Braun Strowman posted the following to Twitter last night following his brutal beating to Roman Reigns at the end of last night’s episode of RAW: There’s a man coming round takin names…..everyone won’t be treated the same #monsteramongmen#fastlanepic.twitter.com/2ar12nj6uj — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 7, 2017 FITE Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Special Offer FITE has released the following announcing their one-year anniversary. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. One year has passed and what a year it was! When we at FITE set out to change the way you watch fighting sports we had no way of knowing that the worldwide crowd of fans would grow so big. We have more than 200 partners, over 300,000 registered users and they are growing by the minute. This is why we want to include each and every one of you in the celebration. Over the last year we have given you wrestling, boxing, MMA and more at the tip of your fingers. We have streamed 300+ live shows, given you the chance to watch programs and documentaries, interviews and vlogs, yoga and weekly shows. All of them are our present to you. For a day only, every PPV, movie, workout or show is FREE. Starting at 8am ET on the 9th of February you will have 24 hours to feast on fights like never before. This is how we celebrate together. This is how we say our thanks for the best present we have received – our fans.